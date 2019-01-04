Here’s your guide to watching the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The 76th Golden Globe Awards are nearly here to kick off the 2019 awards-show blitz leading up to the Oscars in late February.
Here’s what you need to know about Sunday night’s ceremony, which celebrates achievements in film and television.
What time does the show start? And where do I watch?
The live, three-hour ceremony is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time. It will be broadcast on NBC and appear on streaming platforms linked to the peacock network. You can also stream the ceremony on NBC’s website, app and Facebook page.
Given the international background of the HFPA’s voting body, the Dick Clark Productions-produced show will be viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.
Official red-carpet coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m. As stars make their way into the Beverly Hilton hotel for the ceremony, the network’s first look at arrivals — and what they’re wearing — and celebrity interviews begin at 4 p.m.
Who is hosting?
“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host this year’s festivities — somewhat fresh off co-presenting at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September. If the promos are to be believed, they’re faux best friends who are just trying to have fun at a star-studded party.
Samberg has previously emceed the Emmy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards, but this will be his first time hosting the Globes. It’s Oh’s first time hosting an awards show (and she’s nominated for an award on Sunday too).
The duo have said that they don’t intend to be overtly political — a change from last year’s show, which fully embraced the timeliness of the #MeToo era and Time’s Up movement — but are open to having presenters and other guests use the high-profile platform to make whatever statements they want.
“Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there’s also power to being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well,” Samberg recently told the Hollywood Reporter.
“I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory. ... What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change,” Oh added, referring to the inclusivity of this year’s crop of nominees. (Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her work in “Grey’s Anatomy,” is the first person of Asian descent to host the ceremony.)
Oh and Samberg are the first duo of hosts to take up the mantle since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the show from 2013 to 2015. Polarizing comic Ricky Gervais returned to hosting duties in 2016, late-night host Jimmy Fallon did the honors in 2017, and “Late Night” star Seth Meyers hosted last year’s ceremony.
Who are the nominees?
“Vice,” Adam McKay’s biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney, leads the film nominees with nods for drama, director and screenplay, as well as recognition for stars Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams.
On the TV side, Ryan Murphy’s docudrama “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” took the lead with four nominations, including limited series and acting nods for Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez.
The “Big Lebowski” actor Jeff Bridges will be honored with the association’s annual Cecil B. DeMille Award for film achievement, and comedy legend Carol Burnett will receive the inaugural Golden Globe award for TV achievement, aptly titled the Carol Burnett Award.
The complete list of 2019 nominees can be viewed on our awards database.
Meanwhile, we’ve spoken to several of this year’s contenders in roundtable-style interviews, which can be viewed here.
FILM NOMINEES
Drama
- “A Star Is Born”
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Musical or comedy
- “The Favourite”
- “Vice”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Green Book”
- “Crazy Rich Asians”
Director
- Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
- Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
- Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
- Adam McKay, “Vice”
- Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Animated
- “Mirai”
- “Incredibles 2”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama
- “Bodyguard”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Americans”
- “Pose”
- “Homecoming”
Musical or comedy
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Kidding”
- “The Good Place”
- “Barry”
Limited series or TV movie
- “The Alienist”
- “A Very English Scandal”
- “Sharp Objects”
- “Escape at Dannemora”
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Who’s presenting?
The Golden Globes ceremony prides itself on a star-studded roster of nominees and attendees, and what better way to get a celebrity to show up than to give them an award? Or give them an award to present?
The HFPA frenetically announced this year’s presenters in the days leading up to the show, and the list includes a mix of past and current nominees, as well as several other famous faces:
-
Antonio Banderas
-
Kristen Bell
-
Halle Berry
-
Emily Blunt
-
Chadwick Boseman
-
Sterling K. Brown
-
Steve Carell
-
Jessica Chastain
-
Olivia Colman
-
Bradley Cooper
-
Kaley Cuoco
-
Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Taron Egerton
-
Idris Elba
-
Harrison Ford
-
Johnny Galecki
-
Richard Gere
-
Danai Gurira
-
Justin Hartley
-
Taraji P. Henson
-
Felicity Huffman
-
Allison Janney
-
Michael B. Jordan
-
Nicole Kidman
-
Lady Gaga
-
Lucy Liu
-
William H. Macy
-
Chrissy Metz
-
Julianne Moore
-
Megan Mullally
-
Mike Myers
-
Lupita Nyong’o
-
Gary Oldman
-
Jim Parsons
-
Chris Pine
-
Amy Poehler
-
Sam Rockwell
-
Gina Rodriguez
-
Saoirse Ronan
-
Maya Rudolph
-
Octavia Spencer
-
Emma Stone
-
Ben Stiller
-
Dick Van Dyke
-
Lena Waithe
-
Rachel Weisz
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Some background ...
The Golden Globe Awards are voted on by 88 active members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which is not to be confused with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Academy Awards.
The Globes arrive the day before film academy members begin voting on Oscar nominations, so the evening’s winners will have a chance to remind academy members of their “worthiness, charm and, in the case of Christian Bale, a visual sign of the extreme measures he took to portray Dick Cheney,” according to The Times’ resident awards expert, Glenn Whipp.
Whipp breaks down the key areas of interest for Sunday, including how many times Bradley Cooper can win and the lack of discernible logic behind the HFPA’s television choices, here.
