Golden Globes TV categories honor the shiny and new once again

Over the years, the Globes have made their name, and slowly gained their stature, as a reliable predictor for the Academy Awards, but the correlation between the Globes and the Emmys has never been as strong. Part of the issue is timing: The Globes are usually handed out in early January, more than eight months before the Emmys. But the often seemingly haphazard nominations are also the result of a very small pool of voters picking favorites from an increasingly large and chaotic field of television shows.