Netflix and FX muscle past HBO in Golden Globes TV wins with 'Kominsky Method' and 'Gianni Versace'

Later, she became a part of that change, winning for actress in a drama series for “Killing Eve” — making her the first woman of Asian descent to prevail in the category since Yoko Shimada was honored for “Shogun” in 1981. In the witty cat-and-mouse tale from BBC America, she plays an MI5 officer on the hunt for a female assassin. Accepting the award, she thanked her parents in the audience, using the Korean terms for mother and father.