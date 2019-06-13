‘The Good Fight’ comes to CBS, barbed politics intact (F-bombs sold separately)

The audience for the show will increase dramatically this summer from the roughly 4 million All Access subscribers who’ve been able to watch so far, but Julie McNamara, All Access’ executive vice president of original content, isn’t worried about a conservative backlash. “There will certainly be people who find it too this or too that,” she says, “but I think the one thing that you don’t want is for your creators to start feeling like they should do a show that is safe or is trying not to offend anybody. I think they’re doing the show that feels for them like it captures how destabilized many people feel right now in the culture.”