'The Handmaid's Tale': How Aunt Lydia's back story came together

The verdict from Miller: We really wanted to show that sense of community between the handmaids. But also, the ostracizing. The most unified thing that the handmaids do is support each other. And yet they’re also horrible to one of their own. Lydia can see that no matter how much prayer and discipline and duty you try to instill into this group of handmaids, they still are women who are tough and who are going to ostracize ones who they feel like are dangerous. It’s also important that June has learned how to navigate Gilead right up to the point where she’s going to get punished. And she’s got the handmaids pushing Ofmatthew around in a really specific way that, while it does get them in trouble, it can be endured.