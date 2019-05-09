Hilary Duff is engaged to Matthew Koma, the father of her daughter

Hilary Duff is getting married again, the “Younger” actress and singer announced Thursday on social media. Singer-songwriter-DJ-producer Matthew Koma is the lucky man.
“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff, 31, said on Instagram, captioning two photos of her and her beau while flashing a diamond-dripping ring finger. Koma posted the same photos with the caption, “I asked my best friend to marry me...”
Koma and Duff started dating in time for sexy vacation pictures to surface in February 2017, then split up for a while, then got back together later that year.
About a year later, on Oct. 25, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, Banks Violet Bair, who could be seen recently breastfeeding on Duff’s Instagram.
It’s a second marriage for the former “Lizzie McGuire” star, who shares son Luca Cruz, 7, with hockey player ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff and Comrie divorced in 2015.