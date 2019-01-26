'Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists' revisits the days when newspaper columnists were kings

“Just on the matter of craft, what Jimmy brought to the writing of columns were the tools of the sportswriter. You had to go to the loser’s dressing room where there was a better story than the winner’s dressing room,” said Hamill, who was hired by the Post to write a column that, like Breslin’s, appealed to working-class readers and overlapped with him at the Daily News in the 1970s. “It wasn’t about reading what’s on the AP wire and then riffing on it. It was about getting out of the city room and into the street and into the third floor left and talking to the widow of the slain gang leader. Jimmy established that.”