Advertisement

Jaden Smith cast as Kanye West in an alternate reality series for Showtime

By Ashley Lee
May 01, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Jaden Smith cast as Kanye West in an alternate reality series for Showtime
Jaden Smith, left, will play Kanye West in a Showtime series called "Omniverse." (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, left; Scott Dudelson / FilmMagic)

Kanye West is headed to the small screen. Well, a version of him is, at least.

The musician is working with Showtime on “Omniverse,” which is being described as “a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season One explores the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West.”

Advertisement

Jaden Smith is attached to star as a younger, alternate-reality version of West.

Lee Sung Jin will write the script and serve as executive producer. He is currently a co-executive producer on the Amazon series “Undone” and has worked on Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

West and Scooter Braun will also executive produce, with James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects, and Smith and Miguel Melendez of Westbrook Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement