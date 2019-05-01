Hulu orders 'The Dropout,' starring Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Holmes

Kate McKinnon better like wearing black turtlenecks.
On Wednesday Hulu confirmed it is giving a green light to “The Dropout,” a limited series in which McKinnon will play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
The “Saturday Night Live” star will also executive produce the series, based on the popular ABC News podcast of the same name.
Holmes famously dropped out of Stanford University to start Theranos, a blood-testing company she claimed was revolutionizing the healthcare industry. Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos later collapsed amid reports its technology never worked. It has been described as a “massive fraud” by federal regulators.
“The Dropout” is the latest project about Holmes, who is already the subject of the bestselling nonfiction book “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou. A film adaptation of “Bad Blood” is in development, with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Adam McKay attached.
Alex Gibney directed a documentary, “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” which aired on HBO in March.