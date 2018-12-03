Appreciation: Ken Berry and the delightful lightness of being

Lightness, because it is invisible, can be an undervalued characteristic in a performer. Effortlessness, which is to say the appearance of effortlessness — the result of the work that goes into ensuring that you do not notice the work — runs the risk of seeming like nothing at all. And yet, on some deep level, we recognize and value these qualities and mourn their loss, as with the passing of television’s Ken Berry, who died Saturday at age 85. As one who grew up on his work, from “F Troop” onward, I can’t think of him without a little buzz of happiness.