‘Killing Eve’s’ Jodie Comer weighs in on that pajama fashion choice

The character’s penchant for fashion has been a fan-favorite element of BBC America’s female-led spy thriller. And in Sunday’s Season 2 premiere episode, titled “Do You Know How to Dispose of a Body?,” that designer dud lifestyle is temporarily halted with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on the run after being stabbed by MI5 operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). Still, she manages to find an outfit that leaves as lasting an impression as the frothy bubblegum pink Molly Goddard dress from Season 1 after she swipes a pair of pajamas from a boy.