‘Killing Eve’s’ Jodie Comer weighs in on that pajama fashion choice

Leave it to Villanelle, “Killing Eve’s” cold-blooded assassin with a killer wardrobe, to make a fashion statement with kiddie sleepwear.
The character’s penchant for fashion has been a fan-favorite element of BBC America’s female-led spy thriller. And in Sunday’s Season 2 premiere episode, titled “Do You Know How to Dispose of a Body?,” that designer dud lifestyle is temporarily halted with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on the run after being stabbed by MI5 operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). Still, she manages to find an outfit that leaves as lasting an impression as the frothy bubblegum pink Molly Goddard dress from Season 1 after she swipes a pair of pajamas from a boy.
“I think it’s my favorite outfit of the whole series,” Comer said.
The ill-fitting ensemble was originally scripted to be Spider-Man jammies, according to the show’s costume supervisor, Charlotte Mitchell.
“But we have to be careful with clearance on branded clothes,” Mitchell said. “So I looked at what the alternative [pattern] could be, still with that comic book feel. It quickly became apparent I would need to have the [pajamas] made.”
Lucas considered a variety of style options — such as the traditional button-up combo, as well as the long sleeve T-shirt and leggings combo — to see shapes on Comer.
“We had these ones with this gorgeous material that was obviously like, if the boy was from a quite wealthy family,” Comer recalled. “And then that all changed and they were like, ‘Hey, here's this really stretchy, unforgivable fabric, in a Size H10 boy. Throw it on.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, were are my boobs gonna go?’”
And if shoes, indeed, make the outfit, Villanelle’s footwear didn’t disappoint. She paired the PJs with some stolen clogs.
“We painted them pale green to make them look a bit dirty,” Mitchell said. “The little badges stuck on them help make them look more ludicrous — as far away from Villanelle’s style as possible.”
For Comer, traipsing around Paris in the ensemble was its own adventure.
“There was a [paparazzi photographer] there that day of filming,” Comer recalled, “and I was like, ‘Dude, just let me live. Like, please don't photograph me in this.’”
Not that it wasn’t worth it for the actress.
“I feel like the pajamas are gonna be the Villanelle-inspired Halloween choice this year,” she said.