Kristoff St. John’s last 'The Young and the Restless' episode will air tomorrow

Kristoff St. John’s last episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air on Wednesday.
CBS revealed on Tuesday that Wednesday’s episode of the daytime drama will be the last to feature St. John as Neil Winters. The actor died Sunday at age 52.
Set in the fictional, Midwestern town of Genoa City, “The Young and the Restless” follows the lives of a few core families, including the feuding Abbotts and Newmans.
St. John first appeared in the long-running soap as Neil Winters, then a junior executive, in 1991. He won a Daytime Emmy for the role in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series and again in 2008 for supporting actor. His work on the show has also been recognized numerous times by the NAACP Image Awards.
“The Young and the Restless” will also air a special tribute to St. John during the show on Friday. The series airs weekdays on CBS at 11:30 a.m. Pacific.