Late-night hosts take aim at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman over admissions scandal

The “Full House” jokes were many on Tuesday night after news broke earlier in the day that dozens of parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, were charged with allegedly paying bribes to get their children admitted into elite colleges.
Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah all weighed in on what Noah called “the biggest story to rock American colleges since the invention of the red Solo cup.”
Noah expressed disappointment in “Aunt Becky,” Loughlin’s character on the beloved ABC TV sitcom “Full House” (and its recent Netflix revival, “Fuller House”).
“I mean, I expected this from a desperate housewife, but you?” the host added, referencing Huffman, who was on the series “Desperate Housewives.”
He called the bribery scandal “infuriating” and asked: “When does the bribing stop?… At some point, people are going to figure out that your kid is stupid,” he joked. “Rich kids should have to get into college the old-fashioned way. By their parents donating a library.”
On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host joked that the ensnared actresses are headed back to TV and showed them dressed in prison garb superimposed onto a “Orange Is the New Black” poster.
“It’s the worst thing Felicity Huffman’s ever done and the second worst thing Lori Loughlin has,” he said, alluding to “Fuller House.”
Over at CBS, Colbert started his monologue with the higher education scandal, which he jokingly said was “sort of refreshing, in a horrible way” because President Trump was not involved.
“You know how conspiracy theorists say everything is rigged for the wealthy and famous? Well, as a wealthy famous person, let me just respond by saying: You’re absolutely right,” Colbert said to a laughing audience.
Of “Aunt Becky’s” alleged involvement in the scandal, Colbert quipped: “I know it’s shocking, but this is nothing new. Back in the ’90s, Loughlin was part of a notorious scheme where they made a pair of twins pretend to be one person.”
Colbert was referring to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twins who played Michelle in “Full House.”
And on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the comedic jabs on Loughlin continued.
“They’re saying this could be the Becky with the good hair Beyoncé warned us about,” Kimmel joked. He detailed briefly the allegations against Loughlin, who is said to have gotten her daughters into USC through the rowing team despite having never rowed a boat.
“How the schools fell for these Photoshops, I don’t know,” he jested, and displayed a photo of Olivia Jade, Loughlin’s daughter, with an oversized head Photoshopped on a body of a person rowing.