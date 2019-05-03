The fertile mind of ‘BoJack Horseman’s’ Lisa Hanawalt hatches the surreal ‘Tuca & Bertie’

“Having worked on ‘BoJack’ for — now I'm working on the sixth season — it felt fun to me to have an opportunity to break the rules a bit and create a different universe where things are a little more loosey-goosey and surreal,” says the 35-year-old Hanawalt on a recent phone call. “And closer to my personal work, where plants can walk around and wear clothing, and there are boobs on buildings. That really is more like my comics and my own little world.”