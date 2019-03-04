Why my Luke Perry was ‘90210’s’ Dylan McKay

I saw him just a few weeks ago. Dylan McKay was atop his parked motorcycle, wearing his brown leather jacket and flashing his heartthrob smile — the one that made his right eyebrow, the one with the scar, rise up — while nudging Brenda Walsh to hop a ride.
This was my Luke Perry.
Every year, sometimes more than once, I rewatch “Beverly Hills, 90210.” It’s my unapologetic TV blankie.
Maybe that’s because I watched the show during its original run, which began in 1990 … when I was 6 years old. Brandon, Dylan, Brenda, Kelly, Donna, Steve, Andrea and David — and all who came into the fold in later years — have spent more time in my living room than even my closest friends IRL.
There was always something about Dylan. Introduced in the second episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” titled “The Green Room,” Dylan was West Beverly High’s cool, brooding bad boy who wasn’t all that bad — the one every teen drama has tried to replicate in the years since.
He was the guy who lived in a hotel and later, in his own home — and had a penchant for venturing to Mexico on a whim. His mom lived in Hawaii; his dad was in jail and later died (or did he?).
He was at the center of one of TV’s most popular love triangles — people of a certain age still mull over where they stand in the Brenda-Dylan-Kelly dynamic — that helped propel the show into a ’90s sensation.
When his friends eventually went off to college, Dylan was dealing with more pressing matters: like trying to rescue his half-sister in Punta Brava from her shady parents or holding his dead wife in his arms after her father’s attempt to have him killed went wrong.
Of course, in the years since the show wrapped its 10-year run in 2000, Perry did his part to shake the alter ego he is undeniably best known for. He had an arc as a televangelist inmate on HBO’s prison drama “Oz,” and he also had a memorable turn as a surfing talent scout in HBO’s “John From Cincinnati.” More recently, he had graduated to father status on another teen soap, the CW’s “Riverdale,” playing Archie Andrews’ father, Fred.
But to me, he will always be Dylan McKay. And he’s been alive and well on my TV screen, off and on, with the help of DVDs and Hulu for years. So much so that when news spread last week that Fox was (sort of ) reviving “90210” it seemed inevitable that Perry, though he was not attached to the series (likely because of his “Riverdale” commitment), would surely make a guest appearance to appease die-hard fans.
At least, that’s what I told myself. Now he’s gone.
Except until we meet again, on my TV screen.