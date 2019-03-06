Why Luke Perry’s death is so personal for many forgotten Gen Xers

And even though “90210” could hardly be called prestige television, the show was good. Maybe not five-times-a-day good, but it didn’t last 10 years because it sucked. Something about it salved my wounds from decades of dislocation, of always having one foot out the door, of being embarrassed by my sublimated vulnerability and desire to connect, of struggling with the harsh light of sobriety. Or, maybe they were old wounds from high school, where my resume tells one story and my graduation pictures tell a different one about a kid with hair that never conceived of Dylan McKay’s daring James Dean’s pompadour, whose right eye had a patch over it to conceal that it was green, black and swollen shut and whose hand was in a cast — a pirate costume on someone who was desperate to be normal.