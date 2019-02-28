'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Luke Perry hospitalized after reports of massive stroke

Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized following reports that he suffered a stroke.
“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” Perry’s spokesman confirmed to The Times on Thursday.
The 52-year-old actor, most recently seen on the CW show “Riverdale,” reportedly suffered a stroke on Wednesday, according to TMZ.
The health scare comes a day after Fox announced a six-episode revival of Beverly Hills, 90210,” the hit 1990s TV drama that starred Perry among others. However, he has not yet been attached to the project.
A representative for the CW’s “Riverdale” did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Thursday.