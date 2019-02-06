‘The Masked Singer’ costume designer takes us inside TV’s most colorful closet

“Not only do you have to wear the costume, you have to sing,” he says with a laugh by telephone. “You’re singing with a puppet on your head! It doesn’t come easy. They didn’t put the head on until they needed to — and it was big and clunky. If I moved a certain way, I couldn’t see — and I already have bad eyesight. I had to be led everywhere. Once you get performing, all your sense of direction goes out the window. It was like I had a chimney on my head.” (Special air-conditioned containment rooms were constructed and located just off the stage so that when there was lag time, performers could go inside them and cool down with their masks off.)