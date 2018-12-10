Review: 'Momentum Generation,' a new HBO surf documentary, brought this critic to tears. More than once

It's a sort of spiritual successor to Stacy Peralta's 2001 "Dogtown and Z-Boys," about the transformation of skateboarding by a tribe of Santa Monica Bay surf rats in the 1970s. Each film is concerned with the painful process of growing up, with what happens when things done for love become things done for money, and with finding a better family than the one you were born into. Many of the Momentum kids came from broken or abusive households. ("My way out was surfing," says Knox, echoing a common sentiment. "Things are chaotic, go out in the ocean — which is funny because the ocean is chaotic. But I felt calm out there.")