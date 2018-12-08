Who's laughing now? Once treated as punchlines, women like Monica Lewinsky are now being celebrated by pop culture

For years, this prediction was borne out. Lewinsky made early attempts to capitalize on her notoriety, starting a handbag line and hosting a dating show. She tried to revamp her image with a 2002 HBO documentary, only to have an audience member use a crass phrase to suggest that she was defined by her sexual relationship with Clinton. In her time away from the limelight, she earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics — impressive, if not quite the three PhDs of McKay’s imagination — but was unable to find steady employment because of her past.