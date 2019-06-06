Review: 'Moon and Me,' from a mind behind 'Teletubbies,' has a dreamy charm

“Teletubbies” co-creator Andrew Davenport has a new show, called "Moon and Me,” which recently made its American debut on the premium cable network Universal Kids. (In between came a series called "In the Night Garden," with which I'm not familiar.) Like "Teletubbies," — which ran originally from 1997 to 2001 and was revived in 2015 and is still doing its work in the world — "Moon and Me” is targeted to the very young. It’s slow and repetitive and otherworldly, qualities that purportedly made the original “Teletubbies” a favorite of club kids coming down after a long night of EDM, but which also appealed to … me. And I have the stuffed Po to prove it.