Get ready for the moon landing’s 50th with these 10 TV programs

A cornucopia of space race documentaries greets the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Most will have John F. Kennedy saying that we choose to go to the moon not because it's easy because it's hard, and Neil Armstrong announcing "the Eagle has landed" and Walter Cronkite at a loss for words other than "Whew, boy" as he removes his glasses and shakes his head in smiling wonder. They will vary according to budget and length, degree of access, quality of footage, and the tastes of each network's main demographic. Some focus tightly, others go wide. If you only see two of the titles listed below, I recommend CNN's "Apollo 11," for its poetical beauty, and "Chasing the Moon" on PBS, for its sprawling context; they are equally eloquent. But you could watch them all and find something new in each.