Review: 'MythBusters Jr.' brings seriously entertaining — and legit —science back, this time with kids

Similarly, these kids obviously do not bear the full weight of research and development for putting these projects into motion, as much responsibility as the editing seems to give them. There are things we don't see, or don't see much — adult assistants popping up here and there around the margins. But what we do see is actual enough. The cast has knowledge and skills and real-world awards. (Cannan Huey-You, 12, is a college sophomore, “which is more college than I have," Savage says confidentially to however many people will be watching.) And the experiments, which take place on hallowed MythBusters ground around the East Bay, across the water from San Francisco, are necessarily authentic. There is a reputation to safeguard.