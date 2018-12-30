How does the NFL keep ratings up despite on- and off-field issues? Like the top players, it moves quickly

Going into the season, there was no indication that the league had any facility with managing the social activism that begun to ripple through the organization. In contrast with the NBA, which has seen its greatest player, LeBron James, engage in critical Twitter exchanges with the president as team owners and coaches either offer support or stay out of the way, the NFL headed into the season with a series of fumbles. In the summer, the league attempted to acquiesce to the political firestorm ignited by the president with a policy demanding all players on the field stand for the anthem. The NFL Players Assn. took issue, which eventually resulted in no formal policy once the games began.