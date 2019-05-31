Review: AMC’s ‘NOS4A2’ brings Joe Hill’s horror novel to creepy life with Zachary Quinto

On one of these flights, she discovers an old covered bridge — demolished years before, she learns — which proves to be a portal to take her where lost things are. This leads her, by and by, to Maggie (Jahkara Smith), an Iowa librarian (like "The Music Man's" Marian), who can tell the future with Scrabble tiles. Maggie and Vic, it transpires, are part of a rare breed of "strong creatives," which sounds like something they say on Madison Avenue, who can harness the power of imagination, which sounds like something they say at Disneyland. Vic waking up to her uncanny gift creates something like a disturbance in the Force, which is picked up by Manx, another strong creative. He is Darth Vader in this analogy.