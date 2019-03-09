Review: Sex, love and aliens in eternal wild child Gregg Araki’s ‘Now Apocalypse’

I can't think of anything on television quite like it, apart from some Adult Swim oddities, "American Gods" (also on Starz, and a show that pairs well with this one) and the 2017 "Twin Peaks" reboot, and they are not quite like it either. It is very much in the vein of Araki's own earlier work, though, and in some particular ways a more madcap version of his pre-apocalyptic 2010 feature "Kaboom," which won the first Queer Palm at Cannes, and with which it shares a cinematographer, Sandra Valde-Hansen, and a production designer, Todd Fjelsted (who more recently designed and won an Emmy for "GLOW").