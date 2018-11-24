Overrated/Underrated: Embrace holiday dysfunction with ‘Bonus Family’; ‘Juliet, Naked’ is too painful

“Bodyguard”: Not to be confused with the 1992 Whitney Houston movie, this Netflix series led by Richard Madden — last seen being murdered on his wedding night on “Game of Thrones” — follows a well-worn path through prestige British crime TV. While there are interesting moments, particularly in Madden’s title character struggling with PTSD as an Afghanistan war vet charged with protecting a politician who sent him in harm’s way, the series is quickly mired in tired doomsday terror-attack scenarios that flirt with Islamophobia before settling into a final villain’s reveal so contrived it should come with a twiddled mustache.