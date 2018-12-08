Overrated/Underrated: Hootie returns, and Netflix’s alternate view of Poland in ‘1983’

The return of Hootie: One of the more inexplicable success stories of the ’90s, Hootie & the Blowfish are mounting a reunion tour (though the band, despite not releasing any music for roughly 13 years, insists it never broke up). This is good news for ’90s nostalgia completists, who between lead singer Darius Rucker’s country solo career and the band’s inactivity never properly commemorated previous anniversaries of the band’s 1994 breakout “Cracked Rear View.” But trust someone who lived through this band’s heyday: We are not ready for them to again become the go-to goofy band name for the late-night comedy circuit.