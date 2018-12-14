Overrated/Underrated: In praise of Janet on ‘The Good Place,’ and fine, the Oscars shouldn't have a host—or a show

Hosting the Oscars: By the time you read this, someone may have finally been appointed to that highest entertainment post in the land: Academy Awards host. While a few Twitter-suggested candidates such as Tiffany Haddish, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda or Amber Ruffin all hold promise, why does the Oscars still bother with a host at this point? No comic can be funny enough or hit the requisite level of safety and reverence (or, crucially, transport the Oscars to a time when there was nothing else to watch on TV), so just push the winners onto our phones and let’s take awards season off. You’ve earned it, Hollywood.