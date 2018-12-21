Overrated/Underrated: The indelible vision of 'Leave No Trace,' and the Grammys are late again

The Grammys’ ongoing struggles: The Recording Academy hasn’t had the best time of late. Ratings are down, longtime chief Neil Portnow is stepping down after a few PR blunders, and the annual list of nominees remains as head-scratching as ever. In one glaring example, Kendrick Lamar’s terrific “Black Panther” soundtrack could finally net the hip-hop artist an album of the year Grammy after his landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly” and the Pulitzer-winning “Damn” were passed over. But what will it say if the overdue honor arrives after his singular vision was filtered through the more mainstream context of a Marvel blockbuster?