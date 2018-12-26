Overrated/Underrated: Goodbye, 2018 — take Toto’s ‘Africa’ and Facebook with you

2019: Of all that we lost over a year that often felt far more marked by hardship than hope, we can at least take comfort in realizing that the repeated year-end declarations of “worst year ever!” seem to have gone missing as well. Maybe it’s wrong to celebrate what may be a little ingrained pessimism at work in recognizing that pretty much every year is difficult. If we keep this up, 2019 might be able to surprise us after offering, at the very least, one fewer “Fifty Shades” movie.