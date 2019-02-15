Overrated/Underrated: Andre Holland flies high, and the Oscars continue to implode

The Oscars’ war on itself: For being a storied night built on the idea of celebrating movies, the Academy Awards sure sound embarrassed by the prospect of doing so with the recent announcement that the celebrity-deficient categories of editing, cinematography, live action short, makeup and hairstyling would be awarded during commercial break. While this surely frees up precious new minutes for the Oscars to remind you how wonderful movies are, the move reinforces the impression that the show is really most directed at celebrating fame, and all those pesky categories that allow movies to be made really must be magical.