Overrated: Steven Spielberg's Netflix fight. Underrated: Gary Clark Jr.’s fiery ‘This Land’

Steven Spielberg versus Netflix: A new front on the battle for the supposed soul of filmmaking opened last week as the Hollywood titan (and film academy board of governors member) said he didn’t want to see “another ‘Roma’” in an Oscars race, which stood as a direct challenge to the streaming service. While Spielberg’s defense of the theater experience is admirable, it’s the big-budget summer blockbusters he helped build that led to moviemaking becoming cost prohibitive and made streaming services like Netflix attractive to filmmakers like Alfonso Cuarón. Movies are at a crossroads, but walling off awards from audiences doesn’t seem the best way to protect them.