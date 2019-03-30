Overrated/Underrated: An unsung hero on ‘Queer Eye,’ and you’re doing just fine without a nemesis

‘The Information Age’: Remember when these words were thrown around to describe our new and constantly connected world? We have access to entire libraries on our phones, which can also summon a cocktail party of opinions at a moment’s notice, and yet so often in 2019 we still have no actual idea what’s going on. Despite the thousands of words spilled about the Mueller report, Jussie Smollett and whatever it is Apple just announced, we still somehow don’t know all the facts. For all the information the modern world can provide, it’s remarkable how little of it qualifies as things we really know.