Overrated/Underrated: Despite all the selfies, being at Coachella doesn’t matter

Soft drinks in space: Further proving that if there is unused room for an advertisement one will eventually appear, a cola company announced plans last week to place satellites in the sky to spell out the name of an energy drink among the stars. While we can thank the Greeks for giving them the idea — those constellation names sold a lot of mythology collections, didn’t they? — the idea of slapping a corporate logo on the nightly reminder of our insignificance feels very on brand for humanity of late. The ads could be ready by 2021, which means if Disney starts now it can probably get a “Star Wars” teaser into that black hole from the photograph by then too.