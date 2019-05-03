Overrated/Underrated: 'Ramy' is the most vital show on TV

‘Ramy’ on Hulu: Expertly proving that there are still fresh ideas in the seemingly tired setting of New York City, this new series co-created by star Ramy Youssef is one of the funniest, most vibrant new shows of the year, not only for its portrayals of the navigating questions of faith and differences between generations in a Muslim family, but also for how exceptional the show is at doing it. With fellow comic Jarrod Carmichael as executive producer, the show offers not just visibility and understanding for an unfortunately maligned group in our country, but also tells a very human, very funny story.