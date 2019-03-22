Overrated: Marc Jacobs’ Nirvana ‘inspired’ T-shirt. Underrated: Steve McQueen’s ‘Widows’

Marc Jacobs: First the fashion industry came for New York City’s revered punk club CBGB (now a John Varvatos boutique), and nothing could be said. But the surviving members of Nirvana are fighting back against Marc Jacobs, who co-opted the band’s smiley-face logo for a “Redux Grunge Collection,” which premiered for the 25th anniversary of the last time the label put couture prices on a musical moment. The designer’s lawyers are claiming innocence given an “M” and a “J” are used for the face’s eyes with “Heaven” swapped out for the band’s name, but after seeing they didn’t even bother changing the font or T-shirt colors, all apologies, that sounds dumb.