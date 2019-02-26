Pamela Adlon almost walked away from ‘Better Things’ without Louis C.K. Here’s how she came back

“I like to put little things in my show where you see me cooking or doing something in a way that maybe can be of service to people,” Adlon says. “I like to get inspired myself, so why not make that a part of the fabric of the show without sounding like an ...” She finishes with a profane, self-deprecating description because she has caught herself using the words “I like to be of service.” She’s allergic to flattery and is bracing for people calling her “brave” because she’s candid in dealing with the physical decay that aging brings.