‘The Act’ shows a new side to the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case — and its two stars

King: People calling me brave [for shaving my head] — it's so funny to me because I wouldn't have done it any other way. Gypsy goes through this weird sexualization where she knows she's different. She knows she looks different. She knows she sounds different. She's has these teeth that are fake and silver-capped. She has this feeding tube. But she still has this primal urge to be sexual and to feel sexy and to make someone else feel sexy. And it's uncomfortable for her, feeding tube and all, but she does it. And she does it with a lot of confidence. She puts on a sexy voice. It's actually empowering to see people like Tilly who were like, "I am sexy and I want to be sexual." And people like Gypsy who had all these physical and emotional restraints but still was thinking to herself, "I wanna be sexy." That's reality. Everyone has that desire to feel good and feel like someone's going to want them.