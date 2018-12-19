Appreciation: Penny Marshall broke ground as a director, but on TV she was loved as 'Laverne'

The dominant tone of her own accounts of her career is one of self-deprecation. Of her first directing experience, on "Laverne & Shirley": “By the sixth, seventh year, who wants to direct this week — the script girl, first AD, the camera coordinator, whoever. How many doors can you come through? There's one door.” (This was a story she repeated nearly word for word.) On her TV guest shots: "I was in an episode of 'Mork and Mindy,' I was in an episode of 'Taxi,' I was in an episode of 'Bosom Buddies ' — you name it, if it was on the lot, I ran from my stage to their stage. They said, ‘You'll be yourself.’ What else am I? This is what I am."