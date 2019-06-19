Will the Democratic presidential primary debates be a boom or bust for TV news?

The lottery method used by NBC News to determine the lineups resulted in only one of the top-polling candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — appearing on the first night, separating her from her top rivals, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who face off on the second night. The split is considered less than ideal for those looking for a direct match-up that could change the dynamic of the race for the nomination.