Review: 'Project Blue Book,' where 'X-Files' meets 'The Americans'

The cast is good — it's always nice to see Neal McDonough, here playing a general with an agenda — but everything is overplayed at least a little, perhaps to give it some of that old-time B-picture gusto. (Practically the first thing we see in the series is a clip from "The Day the Earth Stood Still.") Or perhaps not; if the creators of "Project Blue Book" (big-time film director Robert Zemeckis is an executive producer) take this material less than very seriously, they do not signal it. But I can't picture anyone writing a line like "I told you boys it's a local issue; we don't need your kind here" without inwardly snickering.