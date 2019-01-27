Star of Fox's 'Rent' live injured just prior to broadcast

“The show must go on” is a showbiz expression with roots in the theater. Now, the Fox network will have to practice the phrase for live television.
Brennin Hunt, who was cast as Roger in Fox’s live broadcast of the hit Broadway musical “Rent” scheduled for Sunday, reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s dress rehearsal. The injury occurred late in Saturday’s rehearsal, and Hunt completed the performance without a shoe as his ankle continued to swell. He was then taken to a local hospital for examination, and his status for Sunday night’s broadcast is unclear.
"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of “Rent,” one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured," Fox said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. “But in the spirit of “Rent,” everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on.
In a distinction from theater, neither Hunt or his fellow lead actors Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons and Valentina have understudies for their roles. As a result, Fox will use recorded portions from Saturday’s dress rehearsal during the broadcast of the musical, which with its mix of singing, dancing and moving between sets is a physically demanding production.
“Rent” airs live on Fox on the East Coast and rebroadcast for the West Coast at 8 p.m.