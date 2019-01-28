Review: 'Rent,' nearly live on Fox, still packs the power of a holy text for bohemian life

For television to become an “event” requires timeliness; and theater, which is not exactly television even when it's on television, is a thing that lives in the moment: “No day but today,” runs one of Larson’s most indelible choruses. (That theme and others repeat throughout the work, turning it into a giant ear worm.) Ironically, the Sunday night broadcast, scheduled to run live (on the East Coast, that is), opened with a notice that we were watching a previously recorded performance: Brennin Hunt, who played moody rock dude Roger, broke his foot in rehearsal, and most of what aired Sunday was a recorded dress rehearsal. I suppose that made it a little less of an event, though everything that happened happened live at some point. No day but today, and yesterday.