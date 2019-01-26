Review: TNT's ‘I Am the Night’ brings midcentury L.A. alive with a Black Dahlia mystery

The suspenseful series is driven by two mysteries — where does Fauna really come from, and is her grandfather the most infamous masked monster in the city’s history? But it also takes enough unexpected twists and turns through retro L.A. to keep viewers on their toes. Think of it as a joyride along Mulholland Drive with leaky brakes and someone else at the wheel. Along the way, however, each hour-long episode manages to artfully unpack meaningful issues about race and identity, wealth and privilege, drug addiction and postwar PTSD, weaving this heavier subject matter into the larger narrative.