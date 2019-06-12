Review: New shows from Adam Savage, Gordon Ramsay and the Cousteaus make expertise sexy again

Knowledge and competence — have they ever seemed more necessary, and yet less demanded? It's not just the celebrated ignorance of the powerful that seems so wearying; most of us tend to get defensive about what we don't know, because it’s easier to take that stand than to do the homework. Yet to watch capable people get on with their woodworking or wiring or making an omelet from broken eggs is to remember that things can be fixed, patience is a virtue and paying attention gets results. You may not be able to do what they do but you can do something. Proficiency is hot.