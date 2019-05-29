Roy Choi on how his new TV shows ‘Broken Bread’ and ‘The Chef Show’ feed his L.A. love

Very different. The transition was tough for me at that time, but looking back I think it built a lot of who I am. I've lived through a lot of different neighborhoods. In L.A. we moved seven times, and in Orange County, we moved three, four times, from apartments to suburbs, inside and out. It's always hard to move, but now that I look back on everything that happened with Kogi, I realize I knew exactly how to cook for a lot of people. I know what it's like to be a teenager in Orange County, I know what it's like to be a kid in L.A., I know what it's like to not have any money and have your lights turned off, I know what it's like to live in a house with five rooms. I know what it's like to have friends who go surfing and listen to Depeche Mode, and to ride a low rider and listen to Roger Troutman. And so when we first started serving the taco, spiritually I was able to tell a story a lot of people could relate to, from Whittier to Van Nuys, Koreatown to Carson. I could give every neighborhood what they needed, cause I had lived through it.