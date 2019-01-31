Review: ‘Russian Doll,’ a beautiful puzzle of a series so good you'll watch it twice

Natasha Lyonne, who co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (“Sleeping With Other People”), plays Nadia, a video game software engineer who keeps dying violently, often to slapstick effect, on the night of or the day after her 36th birthday. Each time she returns to the bathroom of the loft where her artist friend Maxine (Greta Lee) is throwing her a party she'd rather not be at for a birthday she'd rather not be having; Harry Nillson's sonically cheery, lyrically weary “Gotta Get Up” greets her on the soundtrack at every return. It's also the birthday of their friend Lizzie (Rebecca Henderson), which may account for the crowd; Nadia, though she can talk to anyone, in more than one language, is not exactly a people person. And her cat has been gone for three days.