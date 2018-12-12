The five biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG TV nominations

The limited series/TV movie category is typically a crowded field, and while the SAGs followed their awards night predecessors’ lead in recognizing actors from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and Hugh Grant from “A Very British Scandal,” Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Patrick Melrose” from Showtime was shut out along with AMC’s star-studded John le Carré adaptation “Little Drummer Girl.” In their place, the guild recognized the cast of “Sharp Objects” as well as Bill Pullman in “The Sinner” and Anthony Hopkins in the BBC’s production of “King Lear.”