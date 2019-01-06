Sandra Oh makes Golden Globes history with 'Killing Eve' win

It marks the second Golden Globe for the actress, who previously took home gold in 2005 for supporting actress in a series for her performance as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy” — making Oh, who is Korean-Canadian, the first Asian actor to win multiple Golden Globes. Sunday’s achievement also gives Oh the distinction of being the second woman of Asian descent to ever win for a leading TV role; she joins Yoko Shimada, who won the category nearly four decades ago, in 1981, for NBC’s “Shōgun.”